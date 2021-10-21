Omega Fund Management LLC Sells 8,673 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Omega Fund Management LLC reduced its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma makes up about 1.6% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of ESSA Pharma worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $19,957,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $14,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,794. The company has a market cap of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

