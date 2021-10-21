Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lessened by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 6,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,477. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

