MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 73,891 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 127.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.15. 13,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

