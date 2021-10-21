Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises approximately 0.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Carter’s worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,970. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.