1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of The Mexico Fund worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 176,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

