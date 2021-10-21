Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $415.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

