Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 6,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $234.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

