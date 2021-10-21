Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

