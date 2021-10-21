M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.71 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

