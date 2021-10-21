ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Up 5.9%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 31,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,388,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

