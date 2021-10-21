SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.02

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 446,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

