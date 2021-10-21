Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.22. 26,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,295,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

