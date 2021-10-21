Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $860.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $659.26.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.94, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

