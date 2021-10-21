BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Stock Holdings Boosted by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 46,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,725. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

