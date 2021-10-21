1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund comprises approximately 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 27,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,723. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

