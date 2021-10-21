1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Central Securities makes up 0.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.54% of Central Securities worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

