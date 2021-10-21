Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

AVGO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $511.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $513.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

