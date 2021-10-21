$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE DK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Delek US by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

