HBK Investments L P Sells 100,000 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

HBK Investments L P decreased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,233,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 280,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 13,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,051. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

