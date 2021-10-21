Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.58

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

