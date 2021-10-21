Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is C Partners Holding GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 9.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $47,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,948. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

