Linden Advisors LP Invests $16.34 Million in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,338,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

