Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.35 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

EJFA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

