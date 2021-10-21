Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $4,298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $1,867,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $505,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $252,000.

OTCMKTS FTVIU remained flat at $$9.97 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,368. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

