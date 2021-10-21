Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,069. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

