Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,850. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

