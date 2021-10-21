Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Everbridge by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.50. 2,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,074. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.