Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vine Energy were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of Vine Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,475. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.