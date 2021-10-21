Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $924,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

