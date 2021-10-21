Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 175,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,023,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

