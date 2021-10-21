Polygon Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DGNS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,128. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.