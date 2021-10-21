Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Raised by Browning West LP

Browning West LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 62.3% of Browning West LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Browning West LP owned approximately 3.34% of Tempur Sealy International worth $257,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $59,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 3,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

