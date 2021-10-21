Price Michael F Takes $641,000 Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

