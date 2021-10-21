UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.
In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
