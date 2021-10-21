UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.