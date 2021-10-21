HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $453.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.25. 41,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

