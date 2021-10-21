HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $453.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.74.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.25. 41,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
