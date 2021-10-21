$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $27.72. 127,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.