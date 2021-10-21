Magna International (TSE:MG) Cut to “Sell” at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.25.

Shares of MG traded down C$2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$102.08. 208,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,943. The company has a market cap of C$30.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$100.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.58. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$65.92 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.5688634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

