Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $830.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the lowest is $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

BYD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.