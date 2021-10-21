Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $830.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the lowest is $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

BYD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.