Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

TBK stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

