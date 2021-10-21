Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.
TBK stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
