Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

