Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Cream has a total market cap of $33,209.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

