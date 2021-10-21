PolkaCover Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $147,479.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

