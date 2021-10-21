Azuki Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $906,356.21 and $7,190.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

