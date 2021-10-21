Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$92.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$93.54 and last traded at C$93.50, with a volume of 141999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.59.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6240643 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

