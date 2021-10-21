Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 128,589 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,589 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.74. 6,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,905. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

