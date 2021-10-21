Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.00.

NYSE LAD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

