Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $11.64 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.5% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.73. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $248.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $217.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

