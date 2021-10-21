Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 50,743 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $112.13. 16,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

