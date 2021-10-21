Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. 37,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,827. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

