Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,440. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.